Cousins rule the pool

It was a family affair for Team Fiji as we won our first gold medal at the Pacific Games tonight in the Solomon Islands.

Hansel McCaidg won gold in the mens 50 metres freestyle in 23.22 seconds, while cousin David Young took out silver.

The two have been amongst the bright stars of Fijian swimming and they continue to splash medals for Fiji as they gave done all year.

Article continues after advertisement

In the women’s 50 meters freestyle final Anahira McCutcheon settled for bronze.

Click Here for more on Pacific Games