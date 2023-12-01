Captain boxes to history making gold

Team Fiji amateur boxing has ended their 20-year Pacific Games gold drought in the Solomon Islands.

Captain courageous Jone Davule silenced the over 1000 Solomon Islanders at Friendship Hall in Honiara when he beat local boy Maximilan Makana.

Fiji last won a gold in Suva at the 2003 Games.

Davule beat Makana on split points decision in the 60kg category.

The Lomaiviti man who lost his aunt who raised him recently delivered and will return home without his biggest supporter to celebrate with him.