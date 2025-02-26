Olympians in Drua Women starting lineup

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Six players will make their debuts for the Fijian Drua Women in round one of Super W against the Waratahs in Sydney this weekend including 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Alowesi Nakoci.

Out of the six newcomers, four will be starting in the likes of Nakoci, Alfreda Fisher, Josivini Naihamu and Salaseini Railumu while Isabella Koi and Litiana Vueti are going to come off the bench.

Paris Olympic Games rep Kolora Lomani returns to the team along with Naikore and Ema Adivitaloga.

Article continues after advertisement

It will be a 2024 Grand Final rematch at Allianz Stadium with head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa naming Vika Matarugu as skipper and she’ll be assisted by Vitalina Naikore.

Karalaini Naisewa ranks as the most capped Drua player with 20 appearances. She will run for her 21st Drua appearance this weekend.

Eleven of the match-day 23 squad were part of last season’s grand final line-up which took on the Waratahs.

The props are Salanieta Nabuli and Keleni Marawa with Matarugu at hooker.

Mereoni Nakesa partners Asinate Serevi as locks with the loose forwards trio of Fisher, Railumu former captain Naisewa.

Lomani will make her return at halfback, Salanieta Kinita at flyhalf.

The back three are Nakoci, Repeka Tove and Luisa Tisolo with the midfield combination of Naihamu and Naikore.

Our Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women play Waratahs on Friday at 6:05pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.