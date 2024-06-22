Non-selected athletes to appeal within 48 hours

Sale Sorovaki

Athletes who were not selected to represent Fiji in their respective sports at the upcoming Paris Olympics have until 5pm on Tuesday to appeal their cases.

They may do so if they believe they have been unfairly denied the opportunity to represent their sport and/or country as members of Team Fiji under the jurisdiction of FASANOC.

During the Team Fiji Long List announcement today, Chef De Mission Sale Sorovaki stated that appeals must be submitted in writing within 48 hours of the announcement, clearly stating the reasons for the appeal.

Article continues after advertisement

The team naming event took place at Albert Park, coinciding with the Olympic Day celebrations.

The first group of athletes will depart for the Paris Olympics in two weeks.

The Olympics will be from the 26th of next month to the 11th of August.