NFL star Minkah Fitzpatrick's commits to Georgia

Source: Reuters

Justice Fitzpatrick, a four-star cornerback in the Class of 2026 and the younger brother of NFL star Minkah Fitzpatrick, committed to play for Georgia on Tuesday.

The younger Fitzpatrick is considered the No. 3 cornerback in his class and No. 47 overall prospect by the 247Sports composite rankings.

Justice Fitzpatrick, who attends St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., chose the Bulldogs over finalists Florida, Texas, Miami and Ohio State. He is 6 feet, 0 1/2 inches and 185 pounds.

