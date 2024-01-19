New winner for Coral Coast 7s

A new winner will be crowned tomorrow in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

This as defending champions Army were bundled out of cup contention, losing to Fiji Babaas 14-12 in the cup quarterfinals.

Army tried hard to upset the shadow national side but the experience of Josua Vakurunabili and tenacious defense denied the soldiers.

Fiji Babas will now face New Zealand Development in the semis at 1:30pm tomorrow.

New Zealand Development beat Dominion Brothers 14-12 in a game worthy of a final to proceed to the top four.

Vatemo Ravouvou once again led his Saunaka side to victory, beating out Ratu Filise 21-14 in a gritty encounter.

Saunaka will face Fire in the semifinals at 1:10pm tomorrow after the latter defeated Ravuka Sharks 10-0.