We’ll follow constitution says Netball Fiji

Netball Fiji has received queries from the Suva Netball Association about a Special General Meeting and a motion of no confidence.

In a statement, Netball Fiji says it follows its constitution, which outlines the process for calling an SGM.

They will work with affiliated districts and the Council to ensure the correct procedures are followed.

Netball Fiji is committed to transparency, good governance, and the best interests of the sport.

They assure members that all matters will be handled fairly and according to their principles.

The Executive Committee is currently reviewing the request and will respond appropriately.

Netball Fiji encourages members to engage in constructive dialogue and unity to help grow the sport.

The national netball body will provide updates as needed.

