Tourney to help Baby Pearls with World Cup prep

[Source: Netball Cook Islands/ Facebook]

Netball Fiji chief executive officer Vivian Koster says the main objective of sending the Fiji Baby Pearls to the World Youth Cup Oceania Qualifier is to get ample game time.

She says while they are disappointed with a loss in their first match against Samoa yesterday, their main objective is not winning matches.

The side went down 32-51 to Samoa and will be facing another uphill battle when they face Tonga today at 5.15 pm in the Cook Islands.

The Baby Pearls are already qualified for the 2025 World Youth Cup and are using the qualifiers to help them better prepare, and gauge where they stand in their performance.

“At the end of the day, we’re happy, that they’ve got their first game down. We acknowledge that there are lessons to be learned, and we looking forward to what they’ll do in their match today and the remainder of their matches.”

The side plays three more matches, and you can catch all the action live at FBC 2.