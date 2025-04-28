Primary School Netball starts tomorrow

[File Photo]

More than 100 teams from 25 districts across the country will be taking part in the Crest Fiji Primary School Netball Finals, which was launched earlier today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

According to Fiji Primary Schools vice president Elenoa Vadei, seeing hundreds of students from all over Fiji gather at Lawaqa Park shows the abundance of netball talent in the country.

The competition will feature six grades, from under-nine to 14.

Vadei is aware that schools have been looking forward to the three-day tournament for a long time, and they cannot wait to play tomorrow.

“This year there are 25 district participating, and within these districts we have so many schools. For example, Suva, where I am from, there is 25 schools in the Suva district and we selected our girls from those 25 participating schools.”

Meanwhile, coming on board as major sponsors for the competition is Goodman Fielder.

The competition starts tomorrow and concludes on Thursday.

