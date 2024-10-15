Men’s netball team named

[Photo: Supplied]

A 15 member Fiji Men’s Netball team has been announced that will take part in the Singapore Tournament scheduled from 2nd to the 8th of December.

The men’s trials was held over the weekend as a curtain raiser for the FinanceHub Super League finals.

The trials saw 24 players contest for the final 15 spots.

Fiji Men’s head coach Jioweli Vakamoce says that the selectors focused on four components as their criteria, which included performance, fitness, attitude and attendance.

“We are trying to pave the way for any future Fiji Men’s Netball team, the Fiji Men’s Netball management is establishing an actual process for Fiji Men’s Netball in collaboration with Netball Fiji and we are so thankful to Netball Fiji in allowing this to happen.”

Vakamoce adds this is the first international tournament for the Men’s Netball Team allowing them to have player’s caps in their appearance in a game at international level.

The trials in March this year attracted more than 80 plus players contested the 24 positions in our Squad.

“We took a break in August from our training and the Management together with Netball Fiji designed a 12 weeks periodization plan for the Singapore Tournament. This plan started in the 1st week of September and we are now into our 7th week.”

Vakamoce thanked Netball Fiji for allowing this to happen and they hope that whatever they had set out to do is on the level expected to perform at an international game.

1. Kitione Waqavonovono [Captain]

2. Vilive Wainidroa [Vice Captain]

3. Amena Nacavaraba

4. Josefata Cati

5. Mark Parson Vateitei

6. Joseva Nawaqa

7. Waisale Lasekula

8. Rarawa Vulimainarita

9. Poasa Vulaono

10. Peniasi Bolatawa

11. Atonio Lovokuro

12. Savenaca Sorovaki

13. Atonio Bakaniceva

14. Nacanieli Goneyali

15. Sireli Tuidraki