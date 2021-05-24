Fiji Pearls games live on FBC Sports

The Fiji Pearls will start its PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Sydney, Australia today against Samoa.

Fans can watch our team in action LIVE on FBC Sports channel this afternoon at 4:30pm.

FBC Sports will air all the Netball Series action starting with the Tonga and Papua New Guinea match at 2:30pm today.

Article continues after advertisement

Our Pearls will take on Tonga tomorrow, PNG on Wednesday and Singapore on Thursday.

The final will be held on Saturday at 3pm.

All the Fiji Pearls games will start at 4:30pm.

Netball Australia is hosting the inaugural Series to further strengthen international netball relationships.

The series aims to provide high-level competition for the national teams of Netball Australia’s PacificAus Sports partners, Fiji, PNG, Samoa and Tonga.

Also participating in the Series is invitee Singapore, as Netball Australia continues to support the Asian Netball region in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

It’s the first time the teams have competed internationally since the COVID-19 pandemic began and offers an opportunity to test their strategies ahead of the Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Fiji in July.