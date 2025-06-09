Nasinu and Tavua to miss out on BOG 2025

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Nasinu and Tavua have been ruled out of this year’s highly anticipated 2025 Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament after falling short in Round 12 of the Extra Premier League over the weekend.

With the league standings now finalized for BOG qualification, the top eight teams securing their spots in the prestigious tournament are Labasa, Rewa, Navua, Lautoka, Ba, Suva, Nadi, and Nadroga.

This year’s Battle of the Giants will take place from August 1 to August 3 at Subrail Park in Labasa, promising three days of thrilling football action in the North.

