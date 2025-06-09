Nasilasila in Malolo's Skipper Cup final squad

[ Source: Sports Fiji / Facebook ]

Former Fiji 7s rep Eminoni Nasilasila has been named as one of the 25 players up for selection for Tide Tribe Malolo ahead of their much-anticipated Skipper Cup grand final clash against Jacks Naitasiri this Saturday.

If Nasilasila gets some game time, it’ll mark his return to competitive rugby after being released from prison last week.

Malolo released their match-day squad this evening, while Naitasiri is expected to confirm its lineup tomorrow as a few players continue to recover from minor injuries.

Loose forward Imanueli Bari will captain Malolo, leading a determined outfit that has captured attention this season with its fearless style of play and unity on and off the field.

The Malolo starting XV features Josevata Natoga at loosehead prop, Amasa Tamanigaunavou at hooker and Ratu Meli Kurisaru at tighthead prop.

In the second row, Peniasi Ratu will partner Isaia Rugu, while skipper Bari and Vilikesa Kurubola take the flanks with Aminiasi Naituyaga completing the forward pack at number eight.

In the backs, Simeli Karacia starts at halfback and links up with Viliame Nalolo at flyhalf.

The midfield pairing includes Joseva Tamata at inside centre and Esala Nalobo at 13.

Pita Kameli, nmTomasi Tawake and Douglas Daveta complete the lineup as theback three.

On the bench are Jotame Baleisuva, Kitione Vosailagi, Ratu Wame Waqanaceva, Penaia Masikula, Semisi Lave, Tevita Ledua, Aporosa Tabulawaki, Nasilasila, Josaia Cokaibusa and Sikeli Ukauka.

Malolo will be aiming to create history this weekend as they look to finish their breakthrough season on a high by lifting their first-ever Skipper Cup title against a battle-hardened Naitasiri side.

They meet at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.