Namosi to host Fiji’s toughest race

[Source: nstudiosfiji.com]

Over 300 participants are expected to take part in Fiji’s toughest race next Saturday.

Inspired by the World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge, the event comes to Fiji with the Namosi highlands hosting.

This year, the event will benefit from the expertise of local Namosi communities for navigating the rugged terrain.

The race will include a half marathon, 10 kilometre run, and team marathon.

Proceeds will support roofing repairs for Namosi Secondary School and the Namosi Highlanders Rugby League Club.