Naitasiri to face Malolo in Skipper Cup final

Naitasiri will take on Malolo in the Skipper Cup final after staging a strong second-half comeback to beat Tailevu 31–26 in the second semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

The Highlanders were trailing by 13 points at halftime but bounced back in the second spell with three well-worked tries to secure their place in the grand final.

Naitasiri last featured in the Skipper Cup final in 2022, where they lost to Nadi.

Head coach Timoci Tuinaviti said it has been almost 25 years since Naitasiri last lifted the title, and the team is determined to prepare well for the final showdown.

The last time Naitasiri met Malolo was in August during the Skipper Cup’s round one clash at Ratu Cakobau Park, where Naitasiri claimed a 36–16 victory.

