Naikabula blazes through Japan League One with standout season

Source: 東芝ブレイブルーパス（Toshiba Brave Lupus) / Facebook

Fiji-born speedster Jone Naikabula has capped off a blistering 2024–2025 campaign in Japan’s Rugby League One sweeping major honors to stamp his status as one of the most explosive wingers in Japan.

The Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo star was named in the Best 15 Team of the Season, finished as the competition’s top try scorer with 15 tries, and earned the Best Linebreaker award, underlining his consistent threat with ball in hand.

Naikabula’s pace and power were pivotal in Brave Lupus claiming back-to-back League One titles.

Article continues after advertisement

With another dominant season now behind him, Naikabula has firmly established himself as one of the premier wingers in the competition, and a player to watch on the global stage.

Naikabula is the older brother of current Drua women and Fijiana rep Josivini Naihamu who was the women’s rookie of the year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.