Naihamu rises to the challenge

Fijiana inside center Josivini Neihamu admits that the inclusion of the four 7s players in their squad has made her job a bit more difficult, especially fighting to keep her spot and make the match-day squad for tomorrow’s highly anticipated clash against USA.

She says that it’s all the more reason to put in the extra effort and understands that, at the end of the day, only the best will be selected.

Hard work has paid off Naihamu as she’ll run out in the number 12 jersey tomorrow.

“I kept fighting for my position. I’m grateful to God for giving me strength to be able to overcome everyday challenges especially leading up to tomorrows Test.”



The Nadroga lass is grateful for the chance to be part of the squad and going places, because not too long ago she was watching from the side-lines.

“This is my first time in the US and I’m super grateful to God for this opportunity and for guiding me throughout the year and some of the places I didn’t expect to go I have managed to reach.”

The USA Women’s team host’s Fijiana at 6.05 tomorrow morning.

The two sides will clash at Audi Field in Washington.

