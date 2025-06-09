Sports

Nadi, Nadroga settle for draw

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 20, 2025 3:40 pm

Source: Nadi FC/ Facebook

Nadi and Nadroga battled to a 1-1 draw in their Extra Premier League Round 13 encounter, with both sides showing flashes of attacking promise but unable to find a winner.

Tuiba Batiratu gave Nadi the early advantage, finishing off a well-worked move to put the hosts ahead.

However, Nadroga responded with resilience, and midfielder Siotame Kubu found the equaliser midway through the match.

Despite chances at both ends, neither team could capitalise in the second half, as defences held firm and the points were shared.

The result leaves both teams with plenty to play for as the race for league positions heats up.

