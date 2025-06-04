Moses leads golden boot race

Joe Moses - Suva FC's striker

As the dust settles on the group stage of the 2025 Bic Fiji FACT, Suva FC’s striker Joe Moses has emerged as the frontrunner of the Golden Boot award.

His clinical performances over the weekend have certainly caught the eye.

The Ni-Vanuatu international proved to be a constant threat, finding the back of the net four times in just three matches.

His standout moment came during Suva’s impressive 5-0 demolition of Nadi on Day 3, where his sharp finishing and commanding presence made him a nightmare for opposing defenders and a key architect of Suva’s attack.

Hot on his heels is Paradise Seafood Supplies Lautoka forward Saula Waqa, who has netted three goals.

Waqa continues to be a remarkably reliable goal-scoring force for the Blues, playing a significant role in their unbeaten run through the group stage.

Further down the list, Rusiate Doidoi of Labasa and Sairusi Nalaubu of Navua are both in contention with two goals each.

