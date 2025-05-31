MBHS & Drasa dominate national swimming championship

Source: National Schools' Swimming Association - Fiji / Facebook

Marist Brothers High School and Drasa Avenue School have stamped their dominance in the 2025 National Schools Age Group Swimming Championships, topping the men’s and women’s divisions respectively.

Marist delivered a commanding performance in the men’s division, collecting 21 gold medals over the two-day competition held at the Aquatic Centre in Suva.

The Flagstaff-based school also claimed 10 silver and six bronze medals, comfortably securing the overall title.

Swami Vivekananda College finished second in the men’s division with 14 gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.

Natabua High School followed closely behind in third, earning 10 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze medals.

In the women’s division, Drasa Avenue School proved too strong, clinching 15 gold, 13 silver and eight bronze medals to finish at the top of the table.

Saint Joseph’s Secondary School took out second place with 14 gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals, while Swami Vivekananda College secured third with nine gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals.

The two-day competition concluded this afternoon, showcasing the depth of swimming talent across Fiji’s schools.

