Marist 7s to promote health, safety and sustainability

[ Source: Sports Council / Facebook ]

Apart from competitive rugby, this year’s Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will serve as a platform for the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Police Force to raise aware-ness about critical issues facing Fiji.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram says that these campaigns aim to address challenges such as rising crime and drug rates, as well as the increase in HIV cases.

“Drugs and substance abuse are at an alarming rate in Fiji. As responsible corporate citizens, we have a responsibility to work with stakeholders.”

The Fiji Police Force will be present to engage with the public on these issues.

The Marist 7s will also partner with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji to promote their sustainable recycling program, promoting the importance of recycling PET bottles and aluminum cans for environmental protection.

The tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from March 20th to 22nd.