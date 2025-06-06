Sports

Lautoka favored, but Labasa's legacy runs deep

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

June 6, 2025 6:36 am

While Lautoka head into the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT semi-finals as favorites, historical data suggests that Labasa may actually be the strongest contender to reach the final.

The Babasiga Lions have built an impressive legacy over the past three decades.

They first lifted the Fiji FACT trophy in 1992, defeating Nadroga 1–0.

Since then, Labasa has won the tournament three more times in 1997, 1999, and 2015, and finished as runners-up on at least seven occasions, making them one of the most consistent performers in the competition’s history.

Lautoka, meanwhile, claimed their first title in 2000, also defeating Nadroga 2–0.

Since then, they’ve gone on to win the tournament three additional times, most recently in 2023 and 2024, and have been runners-up three times.

As the reigning champions, Lautoka will be aiming to complete a historic three-peat, an achievement no team has managed in Fiji FACT history.

Suva, another heavyweight in the competition, has won the tournament four times.

First in 1995, then in 2012, 2020, and 2022, and finished as runners-up five times.

Known for their strong performances in knockout stages, Suva will look to capitalize on home advantage.

Rewa, on the other hand, are considered late bloomers in the tournament’s history.

They claimed their first title in 2011, and later won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, making them a dangerous opponent when in form.

Lautoka will be going up against Labasa at the HFC Bank Stadium at 2pm on Saturday for the first semi-final, while hosts Suva faces Rewa 4.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

