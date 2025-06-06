Labasa to make lineup changes for semifinal

Labasa is actively making positional changes to sharpen their finishing touches on the opportunities they create.

According to Coach Alvin Chand, the Babasiga Lions could have easily get more favorable results in their BiC Fiji FACT group matches if they had made wiser choices in front of goal.

“We worked upon our decision making and finishing in front of the goal. Then our team shape in midfield and defending in the midfield third also; as a lot of balls were coming in from the channels in the mid.”

Chand says the team hopes to carry on their impressive momentum from the league matches, where they currently sit atop the table.

As this is the first tournament of the year, securing a win in the semifinal is vital for them to assert their dominance early in the season.

On the injury front, Christopher Wasasala and Ashneel Raju are currently nursing knocks sustained during last week’s FACT group stages.

However, Coach Chand assures both key players are expected to be fully ready for tomorrow’s semifinal against Lautoka.

Chand also commends Lautoka’s performance, especially noting their resurgence after a relatively subdued run in the Extra Premier League.

He anticipates the Blues will be a formidable opponent, likely applying intense pressure from the very start as they aim to defend their title.

With a prolific striker like Saula Waqa leading their attack, Labasa’s defense will certainly need to be on point throughout the match.

Lautoka will be going up against Labasa at the HFC Bank Stadium at 2pm on Saturday for the first semi-final, while hosts Suva faces Rewa 4.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

