Krishna departs Odisha FC

Fiji’s wonder boy Roy Krishna, has officially parted ways with Odisha FC in the Indian Super League.

The departure comes after a challenging period for the 37-year-old striker, whose 2024-25 season was prematurely cut short by a Grade 3 ACL injury sustained last December.

This unfortunate setback occurred just months after he had renewed his contract with the club in June 2024.

Krishna first joined the Indian Super League in 2019 and this would have been his seventh season in the competition.

Despite the injury curtailing his recent campaign, his exceptional performance saw him finish as the joint top goal scorer for the 2024 ISL season.

Throughout his career in the ISL, the former All Saints Secondary School student has achieved so much.

His consistent goal-scoring has seen him claim the joint top goal scorer title on two separate occasions, and he was notably awarded the prestigious Golden Ball in the 2020/21 season.

