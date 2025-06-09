Koroilagilagi to lead Ba rugby academy

[source: Facebook]

The Ba Rugby Union has appointed former Flying Fijian Seta Koroilagilagi as the first coach of its new Ba Rugby Academy.

This move highlights the union’s strong focus on developing young talent.

Koroilagilagi, known for establishing the Western Saints Rugby Club and working with youth teams, will now oversee 30 players.

These players were selected from the Under 17 category of the recent Ba Tikina Championships and will receive specialized weekly coaching and training.

Koroilagilagi spoke about the need for young players to receive not only proper rugby coaching but also mentoring to guide them through their development years.

He believes coaches have a key role in nurturing youth talent.

BRU Secretary Gaby Kautoga noted the impressive standard of the Under 17s competition this season.

He added that Koroilagilagi was the clear choice for the role, given his strong application and proven commitment to youth rugby.

Koroilagilagi has already worked with the eight Tikina Under 17s coaches to pick the ‘Best 30’ players for the academy.

