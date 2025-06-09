Kaunikuila Basketball set to bring major tournament to Suva

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A local basketball club will host one of the country’s biggest tournaments in Suva next month.

The Kaunikuila Basketball Club, in partnership with Pacific Basketball Australia, will host the inaugural McDonald’s Pacific Basketball Club Tournament at the Vodafone Arena.

Kaunikuila president Ben Naisau says the tournament marks a new chapter for basketball in Fiji.

The competition will feature 14 men’s teams and six women’s teams, including two teams from Australia, and will run from March 26 to 28 at Hall A.

The tournament is co-led by Pacific Basketball General Manager Jordon Lum Kon, a Fiji representative and South Pacific Games gold medalist, alongside his wife, Esther Lum Kon, highlighting Pacific Basketball Australia’s commitment to regional and grassroots development.

Naisau also acknowledged the support of sponsors Pacific Building Solutions, Asco Motors Fiji, BSP Life, Fiji Water, and South Sea Cruises.

