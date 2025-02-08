Katia determined to earn another Fiji call-up

[ FilePhoto ]

After making his debut for Fiji at the 2024 Pacific Games, Joji Katia is hungry for another shot at the national team.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Avengers Volleyball Club and has paternal links to Ono-i-Lau, knows that every game in the Inter-Club Volleyball Championship is a chance to prove himself.

With selectors watching closely, he is fully focused on delivering his best performance.

“Yes, that was my first time representing Fiji. It was a good experience, and I was fortunate enough to have that opportunity and share it with my teammates.”

Now, with the Pacific Mini Games in Palau on the horizon, he understands that competition for national selection will be fierce.

He is prepared to start from scratch and fight for his place among the country’s best.

“Right now, there’s a lot of talent around, and no spot is guaranteed in the national team. So it’s back to square one. I have to do everything right so that if I get the opportunity, I’ll do my best.”

The Inter Club Championship started yesterday and concludes today at the national netball center in Laucala Bay, Suva.