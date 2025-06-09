Jai Narayan eyes opportunity in Deans debut

JNC UNDER 17 HEAD COACH JOSUA MOKO

Jai Narayan College is embracing its first-ever participation in the Fiji Secondary Schools Vodafone Deans competition, with a strong focus on development and long-term opportunities for its students.

Head coach Josua Moko says entering the Under-17 grade marks an important step in preparing players both on and off the field.

He believes the competition provides a valuable platform for young athletes to grow and potentially open doors for their future.

Moko highlighted that rugby continues to play a key role in creating pathways for students across Fiji, not just for boys but for girls as well.

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“We have so many opportunities, and this is something that has been missing over the years for us to prepare our students holistically.”

He added that the school’s decision to participate is driven by a desire to help students achieve their ambitions, whether locally or overseas.

“This is an opportune time for them to develop their skills, and who knows, maybe in the future they can represent their school or even secure a contract overseas and represent their country.”

The 2026 Deans competition was officially launched today and will kick off this Saturday.