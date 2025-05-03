Jackson disappointed after loss to Blues

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson expressed deep dis-appointment after his side failed to secure a crucial victory at a time when they needed it most.

Despite having ample motivation, honoring the memory of rugby star Josaia Raisuqe and the upcoming Mother’s Day, the Drua were no match for a focused Blues team, who dominated with a 34-5 victory at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Though driven by emotional and symbolic reasons, the Drua simply couldn’t match the strength of the defending champions.

“Again, we’re doing everything in our power to try and win. It’s a tough comp, but I believe in a year, in two years, with the right people in the building, we’re going to be a quality team.”

With a top-six finish now out of reach, the Drua are determined to end the season on a high, setting their sights on finishing strong in their final two matches.

The Drua will face the Western Force in Lautoka this weekend, before play-ing the Queensland Reds at the end of the month, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

