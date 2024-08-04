Incentive will be given as promised: Saukuru

Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai arriving into the country this morning with the Team Fiji men's and women's 7s team.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has announced that the incentive payouts for Team Fiji athletes will be disbursed once all members return home.

Saukuru says that the coalition government remains committed to fulfilling its promise but the timing will be carefully considered.

At present, the priority is to support the athletes who are yet to complete their events.

Saukuru adds a celebration will be organized for the medalists.

“Government is keeping its promise and we are going to give them their $20,000. Of course we have kept the funds aside for this.”

The incentive has been approved in the budget.

Meanwhile, the Team Fiji men’s and women’s sides arrived in the country this morning.