Women's hockey miss quarterfinal spot

Our national women’s hockey team has gone down in the 5’s World Cup after drawing 4-all with 18th ranked in the world Malaysia.

Unfortunately, this means our team won’t be moving on to the quarterfinals.

Captain Catherine Fabiano noted the significance of scoring early in the match and expressed her pride in the team for nearly making it to the top eight.

Next up, Fiji will face Zambia at 2 am, competing for the 9th–16th position in the tournament.