Fiji Women’s focus on sticking to game plan

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation / Facebook]

Sticking to the game plan set by their coach has been the Fiji Women’s Hockey side’s secret to asserting their dominance at the Oceania Pacific Cup at the National Hockey Center.

The side secured another dominating 12-0 over counterparts Fiji Warriors this morning, further stamping their mark at the Laucala turf.

Veteran Catherine Fabiano says sticking to the game plan is very important, and she is happy that each and every player in the side knows the importance of this.

Another vital factor that Fabiano believes has helped the team with their wins is the respect each player has for each other.

“What we’ve done from the beginning is we set our goals our goals and we stuck to it. So for us, the scoreline doesn’t matter, but sticking to what our told us, and making sure we execute those things.”

The four-day tournament will conclude at the National Hockey Center in Suva tomorrow.