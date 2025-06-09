Hennesy sets sights on 10 world titles

[Photo Supplied]

Four-time world jiu-jitsu champion Achillea Hennesy has set her sights on an ambitious goal of winning 10 world titles, with the young New Zealand-based fighter now just six victories away from achieving her dream.

The seven year-old, who began training in jiu-jitsu at the age of five under the guidance of her father, has already established herself as a rising talent on the international stage.

Her first world title came at the NAGA World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Texas, United States, last year.

She followed that with victories at the IBJJF Pan Kids in Florida, one of the leading children’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions, and the NEWBREED World Championships a month later.

Article continues after advertisement

Her latest triumph at the SJJF World Championships in Tokyo has taken her tally to four world titles, bringing her closer to the milestone she hopes to achieve for her supporters.

“It’s being ten-time world champion for all my fans that’s out there.”

Despite her success, the young champion acknowledges that training is not always easy, particularly when her father pushes her to improve.

She admits she sometimes gets frustrated when he corrects her, but credits his guidance for helping her develop her skills and confidence.

Jiu-jitsu has also taught Hennesy to believe in herself, with the young fighter confident she can take on new challenges both on and off the mat.

“It made me confident that I can do anything.”

With ambitions of continuing the sport as she grows older, Hennesy also hopes to one day compete at the Olympic Games.

She is eligible to represent either Fiji or Tonga, with her father being Fijian and her mother Tongan.

For now, her focus remains on building her experience and continuing her pursuit of world titles.

And with six more championships to reach her target of 10, Hennesy is determined to keep chasing her dream.

Her next outing is at the World Championship to be held in Texas in December.