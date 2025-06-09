SEEP calls for early referendum awareness

[Photo: File]

The Social Empowerment Education Program is calling for public awareness of Fiji’s proposed national referendum to begin now.

SEEP says the low turnout at a recent parliamentary consultation in Labasa shows communities need more time and information to take part in major national processes.

Fewer than 10 members of the public attended the consultation on the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2026 at Khatriya Hall in Naodamu on Tuesday.

SEEP was the only organisation to make a submission.

Article continues after advertisement

Research and Policy Officer Metuisela Gauna submitted with Deputy Director Josefa Ravea.

SEEP Executive Director Chantelle Khan said the low turnout should not automatically be seen as a lack of public interest.

She said it raises questions about whether people were given enough notice and information to participate.

The consultation was also held on the same day as the National Agriculture Show at Subrail Park, which attracted people from across the North.

Khan says the Labasa consultation should be a lesson as Fiji prepares for a proposed referendum.

“People need enough time to understand, think, discuss and ask questions before they are asked to participate in an important national process.”

The government has proposed holding the referendum between November and mid-December, with the proposed new Constitution to take effect by December 24, subject to the required processes.

SEEP said the timeframe was short, particularly as Fiji has never held a national referendum.

Khan says awareness should not begin days before the vote.

SEEP is calling for awareness through radio, television, social media, print media and community meetings.

It says people should have enough time to understand the referendum process, the proposed constitutional changes and how they will participate.

Khan says public participation cannot be assumed.

She adds that the government, parliament and relevant authorities should begin engaging communities on the referendum process as early as possible.