Bamboo poised as potential construction material

[Photo: File]

Fiji is looking to bamboo as a renewable resource that could support climate-resilient and sustainable construction.

The focus comes as six research reports from the Fiji Bamboo for Adaptation and Mitigation Project are handed over to the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry.

Global Green Growth Institute Regional Director Ratu Sakiusa Tuisolia says the challenge is building confidence in its potential as a recognised construction material.

“Fiji has never struggled with that, and we have bamboo growing around the country. It is quite another thing to convince engineers and researchers and the population to trust it, and that it has taken rather more patience than the bamboo itself ever requires today.”

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Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry Simione Tauvoli states the research provides evidence to key questions.

“We lacked the standards, methodologies, and systems to confidentially answer some of the fundamental questions that we have, and that is, how much bamboo do we actually have here with us? Where is it growing? Is it enough to build with the plans that are in front of us?”

Tauvoli says the project has also built capacity within the country with local knowledge and skills to assess bamboo resources.

He adds that the report will provide the foundation for developing a bamboo-specific code of practice as required under the Fiji Forestry Act 2025.