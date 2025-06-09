CSOs fear election could be delayed

A group of civil society organisations is warning that the Coalition Government’s plan to introduce a new Constitution by Christmas Eve could disrupt Fiji’s next general election.

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, Fiji Council of Social Services, Pacific Centre for Peacebuilding, Social Empowerment and Education Program and femLINK Pacific say the timeline is dangerous, unnecessary and constitutionally reckless.

The groups are concerned that bringing a new constitution into force in December could make it difficult to hold the next election on time.

They say this could happen if the new constitution changes the electoral system, electoral laws, nomination requirements, political party rules or constituency arrangements.

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The organisations also warn that if the process delays the election, extends the life of the current Parliament or allows the Executive to govern beyond the term of an elected legislature, it would amount in substance to an autogolpe, or self-coup.

The groups say Fiji has already endured periods of unconstitutional and undemocratic rule and has spent the past 12 years rebuilding democratic government.

They say the peaceful transfer of power after the 2022 General Election showed that political power can change through the ballot box.

The organisations said it would be unthinkable for Fiji to be pushed back towards undemocratic rule through what they describe as a rushed constitutional timetable.