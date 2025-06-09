News

Manpower shortage hampers traffic police operations

Riya Bhagwan Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

September 18, 2026 5:00 pm

[Photo: Supplied]

Traffic police in the Western Division are facing serious manpower shortages, affecting their ability to carry out enforcement operations effectively.

This was highlighted by Traffic Officer Jale Jitoko during a meeting between taxi operators, police, and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission in Nadi yesterday.

Jitoko says the unit currently has only eight officers responsible for a large population and a high number of vehicles.

He says this makes it difficult for police to maintain a constant presence across the Division.

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He adds that officers are also required to respond to road accidents, further stretching the limited manpower available for traffic enforcement.

Jitoko says the shortage has also affected the force’s ability to carry out a dedicated operation against illegal operators, despite complaints from licensed taxi drivers.

He says while individual pari drivers are booked when they are identified, a targeted operation against them has yet to be carried out.

Jitoko is urging taxi operators to work with police by reporting illegal operators and providing evidence to support enforcement action.

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