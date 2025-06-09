Doctors warn against self-medicating flu

[Photo: Supplied]

The Health Ministry is urging people not to self-medicate with antibiotics for influenza, stressing that most flu cases are caused by viruses and can be managed at home.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says people experiencing flu symptoms should focus on rest, hydration and managing symptoms while recovering.

He also advised those who are unwell to stay home to prevent spreading the virus to others.

“Present yourself early to the hospital but my main advice if your sick stay home until you get better than you go to work because you can easily pass it on to your co-workers if your sick”.

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Lalabalavu says simple treatments such as paracetamol can help relieve common flu symptoms, including fever, headaches and body aches.

“But look its just a flu or its self limiting our main advice is to keep warm keep dry, drink lots of fluid and taking medication just take paracetamol for fever or pain or headache, there’s no need for antibiotics you know that is something that won’t work because its a viral illness”

Suva-based doctor Rajesh Maharaj echoed the Minister’s advice, warning against the misuse of antibiotics.

He says antibiotics should only be taken following a medical assessment and are generally not needed for routine flu infections.

“People should not rush into antibiotics firstly people should never take antibiotics on their own and if the symptoms do not get better after three to five days then the doctors may consider giving you antibiotics”

The Ministry is also reminding the public to practise good hygiene, including regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick to help reduce the spread of influenza.