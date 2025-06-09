Diana's brother claims Charles felt relieved after her death

source: Reuters

Britain’s King Charles sounded “like a lottery winner” after the death of his late first wife Diana, her brother writes in his forthcoming book, new extracts of which were published ​on Thursday.

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer said the then-Prince Charles was “giddily elated” in the immediate ‌aftermath of Diana’s death in 1997, possibly because he felt it meant he was freer to marry again, according to passages in the Daily Mail.

Charles on Wednesday took the unusual step of responding to criticism after the first extracts ​of Spencer’s book were published in the Daily Mail, saying via a spokesperson that grief ​could impact reason, judgment and memory.

There was no new comment from the king ⁠on the latest excerpts, which also stated that Diana went to a site of many ​suicides on Britain’s south coast, but that her love for her sons, William and Harry, “stopped her from ​going further”.

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“It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all,” Spencer wrote.