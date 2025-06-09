$98 million jump in services imports

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s services imports jumped by almost $100 million in the June quarter, driven mainly by higher sea transport costs.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics stated that services imports increased by $97.7 million, or 17.7 per cent, compared with the June quarter last year.

This pushed total services imports to $650.8 million for the quarter.

Services exports, meanwhile, increased by only $2.2 million, or 0.2 per cent, to $1.32 billion.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bureau says the biggest increase in imports came from transportation services, which rose by $75.5 million, or 28.6 per cent, due to higher sea transport services.

Government services imports also rose by $18.1 million, while insurance services increased by $12.9 million.

On the export side, transportation services recorded the largest increase, rising by $46 million, or 9.8 per cent.

Telecommunication and computer services increased by $6.6 million, while financial services rose by $1.9 million.