Harley Queen revs up Syndicate Car Show

Amidst a multitude of participants at the Syndicate Car Show, Ashley “Harley Queen” Krishna stands out as one of the three females who have joined the ranks, making her mark on this grand stage.

Ashley, who’s been a devoted participant since the very inception of this automotive extravaganza two years ago, chose the iconic “Harley Queen” theme to adorn her precious ride.

She says it’s a reflection of her true self and a vivid summary of her unique character.

“This idea came to me..one day I was like why not go over the edge and do something like this so I introduced this cut out theme in my car show just two months back in Suva.”

In the high-octane world of the car fraternity, she’s earned herself the revered title of “Harley Queen.”

Her level of commitment and dedication is evident in every meticulously designed detail that she’s crafted and adorned her car, by her very own hands.

Krishna says she’s here for the thrill, the adventure, and the pure joy of it all.

For her, it’s not just about the destination; it’s about the exhilarating journey of self-expression through her beloved set of wheels.

The Syndicate Car Show will be in full swing from 2pm to 7pm, taking center stage at Constitution Avenue in Suva.