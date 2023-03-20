Gollings expected to name HK 7s squad today 

Ben Gollings at the Marist 7s.

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings is expected to name his Hong Kong 7s squad today. Gollings had a lot of thinking to do during and after the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s with players like Napolioni Bolaca strutting their stuff for the shadow national side. The head coach says he will have to make some hard decisions.

"Partly why we bought him in here is just to see where he's at. There's been a lot of talks but I don't want to get into that but ultimately we know he is a class player and we just want to see where he is at. So, I have some decision to make coming up."

Gollings tested the players in his extended squad in the Marist 7s with Joseva Talacolo looking fit for a return to the travelling squad.