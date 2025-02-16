Woods to play in TGL match

[ Source : Reuters ]

Tiger Woods is expected to return to action Tuesday for a TGL match in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., marking his first appearance since his mother’s death on Feb. 4, TGL announced via X on Saturday.

The 15-time PGA major champion is set to play for his Jupiter Links Golf Club as they face New York Golf Club at SoFi Center on Tuesday night.

Woods, 49, has competed in his TGL but has not competed in an official PGA Tour event since The Open Championship in July. He played in the exhibition PNC Championship last December with his son, Charlie.