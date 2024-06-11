Chand aims to turn pro after Sheraton Classics

Praveer Chand

Local amateur golfer Praveer Chand is currently enjoying taking part in his 4th Sheraton Golf Classics.

Chand says he is enjoying the tournament’s challenges, relishing the chance of playing against seasoned overseas players.

He says this tournament is more than just a sporting event, it’s a gateway to his aspirations of turning professional.

“It’s a great exposure. You get to learn a lot more from people that come from overseas. Obviously they have different techniques in the game, so it’s really good to learn more from them.”

Chand says he aims to turn professional next year and this is building from being part of the Sheraton Classics.

He says the tournament is where he began his golf journey and now hopes to play in the big leagues.

The tournament which is being played in Denarau and Natadola will end on Thursday.