Golden Eagle set to soar ahead of Melbourne Cup week

Source: The Age

The stage is set for another thrilling edition of The Golden Eagle, Australia’s richest race for four-year-old horses only, to be held at Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse next Saturday just three days before the Melbourne Cup.

Run over 1500 metres under set-weight conditions, the AUD$10 million feature has quickly established itself as one of the highlights of the spring racing calendar since its introduction.

Beyond the lucrative prize purse, the Golden Eagle serves a strategic purpose designed to keep Australia’s top colts in training rather than heading early to stud duties.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year’s winner Lake Forest produced a commanding performance to secure his place among the nation’s elite gallopers, demonstrating the race’s growing reputation as a proving ground for rising stars transitioning from three to four years old.

Racing enthusiasts view the Golden Eagle as a crucial stepping stone in the lead-up to the Melbourne Cup, offering a blend of speed and endurance that often reveals the next generation of champions.

With a stellar lineup expected and millions on the line, the 2025 Golden Eagle promises not just a rich payday but another chapter in Australia’s evolving racing story where the next big name could emerge just in time for the “race that stops a nation.”

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Cup will be LIVE on FBC Sports on the 4th of next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.