Germany thrash South Korea

[Source: International Hockey Federation]

Germany managed a 7-2 win over South Korea in the Hockey World Cup.

Needing a victory with a margin of eight goals in its final World Cup Pool B game to overtake Belgium to the top spot Germany was however, unsuccessful.

Australia topped Group A with a courtesy of two wins and a draw while France stopped Argentina at a 5-5 draw.

Belgium topped Group B and Germany finished second.

This means Australia and Belgium book their quarter-final spots while Argentina, France, Germany and Korea now move on to the crossovers.

In Pool C, Natherlands leads with nine points and Malaysia trails with six points.

England tops Pool D with India trailing at second.