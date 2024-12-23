FRU mourns Mataitoga's passing

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union is mourning the loss of Waisea Mataitoga, a valued contributor to the sport, who passed away over the weekend.

Mataitoga played a key role in Fiji Rugby’s development programs. He served as manager of the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team during the 2022-2023 season, and worked closely with head coach Saiasi Fuli to enhance the team’s performance on the global stage.

Earlier this month, Mataitoga took on the role of manager for the SportsWorld Fiji Under-20 team, reflecting his ongoing commitment to developing young talent and advancing rugby in Fiji.

He also managed the Vodafone Deans Queen Victoria School Under-18 team, which achieved victory under his leadership.

Yesterday, Fiji Rugby staff, board members, and several U20 players honored Mataitoga with a traditional Fijian condolence ceremony (ireguregu), highlighting the significant impact he had on the rugby community and beyond.

Mataitoga’s dedication to rugby and his passion for mentoring young players will be deeply missed. His passing is a great loss for both the sport and the nation.

Fiji Rugby and the wider community extend their heartfelt sympathies to his family during this difficult time.

