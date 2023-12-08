Fourth place finish for Fiji Junior AFL sides

The Fiji Junior Tribe boys’ side have settled for fourth place in the Oceania Cup Under-16 competition at Albert Park in Suva.

The Junior Tribe went down to Tonga Tonga 28-20 in the third place play-off this morning.

Philip Sukhu, Iliesa Cakauvakatini, Kitione Nasau and Timoci Nailumu were the standout players for Fiji.

Meanwhile the Fiji Junior Vonu girls’ side also settled for fourth place after losing to Papua New Guinea Kurakums 33-0 today.

The finals are now underway.

PNG Binatangs is taking on Nauru Stars in the boy’s grand final while the girl’s grand final is between Tonga Storm up and Nauru.