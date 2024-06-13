Young Vasconcellous continues to make waves

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

As the Fiji football side gears up for the OFC Men’s Nations Cup, for young Sterling Vasconcellos, a rising star from Lautoka, it’s all about seizing each opportunity.

At just 19 years old and with six caps to his name, Vasconcellos will be a key player for the Fijian side participating in Suva starting this Sunday.

Despite being the only one in his family playing football, the young Lautoka man is thankful for having a supportive family who pushes him to do his best.

“Both my parents support me. My dad is always there for me. He travels to watch most of my games and my mom was with me in Labasa. She came to witness my game which was such an inspiration for me.”

The former Tilak High School student is hopeful to improve himself in the sport and learn from some of the best.

“It’s a big step representing the country and yeah, there’s a lot on my shoulders and I just want to do my best and make my family and country proud.”

When asked about his future plans, Vasconcellos says he is determined to reach greater heights.

“Anything is fine for me but I will just wait for God’s calling. I hope he takes me overseas and still gives me a chance to play for Fiji.”

The Digicel Fiji team meets PNG this Sunday at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in its opening OFC Nations Cup pool match.

Before this match, Tahiti takes on Samoa at 1pm.