Wet weather disrupts Fiji FACT semifinal prep

Persistent wet weather across the capital city has impacted the final preparations for today’s BiC Fiji FACT semifinals.

The challenging conditions have also prompted the Fiji Football Association to relocate the 2025 Presidents Cup, moving it from the unplayable HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

For the teams gearing up for the semifinals, yesterday’s weather proved to be an unexpected hurdle.

Labasa FC, having travelled to Suva, focused on a rest period while settling into their accommodations.

Meanwhile, Rewa FC faced significant disruptions to their training regimen.

Coach Rodeck Singh says that his team’s sessions in Nausori were cut short over the past two days due to the incessant rain.

Brian Singh’s Suva FC side, the tournament hosts, opted for a full rest day yesterday, ensuring their players are fresh for today’s crucial clashes.

And for defending champs Lautoka, it was all about mental reset yesterday.

The semifinal match between Lautoka and Labasa will be at 2pm while Suva will take on Rewa at 4.20pm.

You can catch live commentary of these matches on Radio Fiji Two.

